When ChatGPT is at capacity, you can wait for capacity to become available, pay for ChatGPT Plus to get priority access, or use a VPN to get around region-based restrictions.

Getting a “ChatGPT is at capacity right now” error while trying to access OpenAI’s chatbot? It’s frustrating, but there are a few things you can do to get your AI chatbot fix regardless.

What Causes the “ChatGPT Is at Capacity Right Now” Error?

ChatGPT’s “ChatGPT is at capacity right now” error is caused by a heavy load on the platform’s servers. There may be too many people using the site simultaneously, leaving ChatGPT with no resources to serve new site visitors.

When this error occurs, you can do a few things as well as use a few workarounds as explained below.

Fix 1: Wait and Refresh ChatGPT

The “ChatGPT is at capacity right now” error usually doesn’t last long. In our experience, you only have to wait a few minutes to start using the site again.

During this time, you can keep refreshing your web browser to access the site as soon as it’s available. You can also select the option to receive a notification when the site is back up. This option can be found on the error page.

Fix 2: Use ChatGPT During Non-Peak Hours

Since the capacity error occurs when too many people use the site simultaneously, try accessing the site during non-peak hours to increase your chances of getting in.

You can try using the site outside of regular work hours (9 AM to 5 PM). For example, you can access the site at 8 in the morning, or at 8 in the evening, when there’s likely to be less load on the servers.

Fix 3: Get ChatGPT’s Paid Plan

If you must use ChatGPT and can’t wait for peak hours to pass, subscribe to the site’s paid plan called ChatGPT Plus to get priority access to the platform. This plan allows you to use the site even when it’s under a heavy load.

As of March 2023, the plan costs $20/month. That may seem steep, but if you rely on ChatGPT for research and work, bypassing the “ChatGPT is at capacity right now” error can be very much worth those $20.

Fix 4: Use a VPN

It’s possible too many users are accessing ChatGPT from a specific region, causing the platform to impose a restriction on that region. In this case, use a VPN to pretend to be from another location.

Get a VPN app if you don’t already have one, and select a location different from your actual one in the app. Then, restart your web browser and access the ChatGPT site. If a region-specific restriction caused the at capacity error, it should be fixed now.

Fix 5: Use an Alternative to ChatGPT

If nothing else works, try using an alternative to ChatGPT to have your AI chatbot conversations.

One of the best tools you can use is Bing AI. Microsoft’s platform uses ChatGPT 4 in the backend, allowing you to use ChatGPT’s features without accessing its site. It does impose some restrictions that ChatGPT doesn’t have, but it has advantages, too, like the ability to get information from the internet and generate synthetic images.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Often Is ChatGPT at Capacity?

ChatGPT isn’t too often at capacity, as OpenAI keeps adding new resources to serve more users. However, you’re more likely to be at capacity during peak hours.

Why Is ChatGPT Always at Capacity?

ChatGPT isn’t always at capacity, but if you access the site during peak-hours, you may find it feels like ChatGPT is always at capacity. Use the site outside of the regular work hours (9 AM to 5 PM), and you should have better luck.

When Will ChatGPT Be Back Up?

ChatGPT usually remains at capacity only for a short period of time. Keep refreshing the site in your web browser, and normally you’ll have access in a few minutes or so.

