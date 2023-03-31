Audible is one of the best audiobook apps out there, with occasional feature updates and other improvements. The latest change isn’t so great, though — you might soon hear ads in your audiobooks.

Amazon has announced that it will begin “conducting limited testing” on some accounts, playing audio advertisements while they listen to their audiobooks. This sounds like it will be akin to Spotify’s free tier, where you will hear an ad every so often unless you pay for Premium. Right now, this test — and presumably the final version whenever it rolls out — will only affect free accounts.

For now, Audible will only show you up to eight ads in a 24-hour period, so it shouldn’t be too disruptive. Even then, ads are still ads, and they’re annoying. One of the biggest selling points of Audible is that as long as you’re buying your books, you can enjoy them without ads or disruptions. That seems to be about to change, though.

Right now, this is just a test, but it might roll out widely over the next few months, so don’t be surprised if you start listening to an audiobook and you hear an ad interrupting your listening.