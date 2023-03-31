The best way to watch streaming services is on your TV, and with the rise of smart TVs, those services need to be easy to navigate. Hulu is getting a new look on your TV, focusing on improving navigation.

Hulu is rolling out a new redesign of its user interface for its TV app on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and more smart TV platforms. This redesign will see its main navigation menu moved to the left side instead of being at the top of your screen. The previous design was rolled out in 2020, and was also meant to improve navigation.

Notably, this design is really similar to what Disney+ currently has. Disney+ also has its navigation menu to the left side of the screen, with small icons for each option. This makes sense — Hulu is majority-owned by Disney as a result of its buyout of Fox completed in 2019 and, at least in the US, it’s where Disney is hosting formerly Fox-owned properties like Family Guy. Disney has talked of merging Hulu into Disney+ in the past, but that can’t happen right now with NBCUniversal holding a minority stake, so making the apps look similar is the next best step in that direction.

The redesign follows other TV apps in switching to side navigation, like Amazon Prime Video’s redesign last year. If you don’t already see the new TV interface, you should get it soon. A popup in the app explains that it is rolling out over the next several weeks.