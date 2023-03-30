OverDrive was a great way for different institutions, such as schools, to make a catalog of eBooks fully readable online, but the OverDrive team has been trying to replace that app for some time. Now, to force that transition, the older OverDrive app is going away.

OverDrive is transitioning people away from the legacy app into the newer Libby app, with the company’s goal being to have most users out of it by the end of last year. You currently can’t download it from online storefronts like the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. If you’ve been holding onto it, though, OverDrive is getting all holdouts out by May 1st, 2023, at which point the app will stop working.

After this date, you should transition to Libby. OverDrive is providing as much help as possible in order to make the transition as smooth as possible, including webinars and training sessions for your patrons, but realistically, you only have a bit over a month before the app is discontinued.

If you run an OverDrive library, OverDrive has published a blog post detailing the tools you have for making a smooth transition, which you should probably check out in order for things to remain running smoothly.