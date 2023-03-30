The ASUS Chromebox 5 was revealed earlier this year as a new compact desktop PC running Google ChromeOS. ASUS has now re-announced it as pre-orders become available.

The ASUS Chromebox 5 was initially shown off at CES 2023, but it didn’t get a ton of attention at the time, given everything else that was going on. ASUS has now re-announced it, calling the box “a computer that combines exceptional performance with a contemporary design.” Just like the company’s previous Chromebox computers, this is a compact PC with the software experience of a Chromebook.

ASUS is selling the Chromebox 5 with four different CPU options: an Intel Core i7-1260P, Core i5-1240P, Core i3-1220P, or Celeron 7305. The Celeron version will be sold with 4-16 GB RAM, while the others will be available with anywhere from 8-32 GB RAM. There’s also an NVMe SSD for storage, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5, 2.5 Gb/s Ethernet, several USB Type-A ports, one Thunderbolt 4 Type-C connector, and two HDMI ports. That’s a lot of connectivity in a small package.

The ASUS Chromebox 5 also has a unique charging feature: there’s a Qi charging pad embedded in the top of the box. You can place your phone, earbuds, or anything else with wireless charging on top of the Chromebox, and it will charge at up to 15 W. There are some other PCs and custom PC cases with that feature, but it’s not common with smaller PCs.

The M2 Mac Mini is still absolutely the best value for a desktop computer right now, especially in this form factor, but the ASUS Chromebox 5 looks promising if you absolutely want ChromeOS. Our sister site ReviewGeek gave the previous model a high rating in its ASUS Chromebox 4 review.

There are four models of the Chromebox 5 available for pre-order from B&H, with the cheapest Celeron option starting at $294, and the high-end Core i7 model going for $980. Google hasn’t updated its support page to say how long the Chromebox 5 will receive Chrome OS updates, but most new devices are supported for around eight years.