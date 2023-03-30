Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S23 series is great, but many would probably prefer to settle for something cheaper, which is why Samsung made the Galaxy A54. If you were looking to buy one, you can pre-order it today.

The Galaxy A54 is positioning itself as Samsung’s main mid-range smartphone for 2023, and it’s looking really good for its price. For starters, it’s using a 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel and runs up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (with a microSD card slot), and a 5,000 mAh battery which should keep the phone juiced up well throughout the day. You also get a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor to capture memories and shots, as well as a 32MP selfie camera.

What’s perhaps more important about this phone is its long-term support. This device is covered by Samsung’s long-term software support ensuring it’ll get updates for the next five years — four years of major updates, and five years of security updates. That’s better than what most mid-range smartphones will give you, and considering the phone’s $450 price tag, it’s a really good deal.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Samsung's latest budget phone has a large 6.4-inch screen, 5G support, and several years of promised OS and security upgrades.

If you pre-order a Galaxy A54 through Samsung.com today, you can get up to $250 off, or more than half its price off, with an eligible trade-in. Your phone will ship shortly after your purchase, as it’ll be available on store shelves in just one week. Samsung will also throw in a pair of Galaxy Buds Live for $50 extra, but that isn’t much of a deal — the Buds Live date back 2020 and has been free with some Samsung phones in the past.