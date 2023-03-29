Apple holds a Worldwide Developers Conference each year, or WWDC for short, and it’s coming back for 2023. Here’s when it’s happening, how to watch it, and what Apple might reveal.

When Is WWDC 2023?

WWDC 2023 will take place from June 5-9, 2023. The main keynote presentation, where Apple always announces new software and (possibly) hardware, will take place on June 5. Apple hasn’t confirmed the exact timing for the keynote, but last year the event started at 10 AM Pacific Time, or 1 PM Eastern Time.

Just like last year, WWDC will primarily take place online, and the keynote will probably be another pre-recorded presentation. However, Apple is also holding a special all-day experience at its Apple Park headquarters on June 5 for a select group of attendees.

How Do I Watch WWDC Live?

If last year’s WWDC is any indication, the event should be available on Apple’s YouTube channel and the Apple Events site. The livestream will likely also be available in the Apple Developer app for iPhone and iPad (you don’t need to be a registered developer to watch the stream), and the TV app on Apple TV.

It’s nice to have so many options, but YouTube is probably the easiest way to watch the event.

What Will Be at WWDC?

Apple isn’t saying what it will talk about at this year’s WWDC event, except that it will cover “the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements.” It’s almost guaranteed that we’ll get our first peek at iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and macOS 14 at the event — Apple typically announces new major software updates at WWDC, and releases them later in the fall.

There has also been speculation about a possible augmented reality and/or virtual reality headset that Apple might reveal at WWDC. The project has reportedly been in development for years, but it’s expected to arrive sometime this year, and Apple might use WWDC as an opportunity to show it off for the first time. Bloomberg reported in January that the device will have “several external cameras that can analyze a user’s hands, as well as sensors within the gadget’s housing to read eyes,” allowing the headset to function as an independent device, an external display for a Mac, or an advanced FaceTime system. The same report estimates the price will be around $3,000.

There are a few new Mac computers that are reportedly in development, and any one of them could make an appearance at WWDC, if Apple doesn’t announce them before June. Bloomberg reports that two iMac computers are in the works, codenamed J433 and J434, which have a “new M-series chip” to replace the M1 in the current iMac. Apple is also supposedly working on a 15-inch MacBook Air, and an update to the 13-inch MacBook Air (which was upgraded last year with an M2 chip), according to the same source.

The most interesting Mac that could make an appearance at WWDC might be a new Mac Pro. The current Mac Pro is Apple’s last computer in production still using Intel processors, instead of the Apple Silicon chips that now power every other Mac. The Mac Studio was released in 2022 as a stop-gap machine, with Apple promising that a true Silicon-powered Mac Pro would arrive in the future. According to Bloomberg, the machine is expected to use an Apple M2 Ultra chip with up to 24 CPU cores, 76 GPU cores, and up to 196 GB of unified memory. Apple was reportedly working on an “M2 Extreme” chip that would set the Pro apart from the Mac Studio, but that may have been cancelled.

We do know that Apple probably won’t show off new iPhones at WWDC — those are typically reserved for special events around August, September, or October. The iPhone 14 series was announced in September 2022, and the iPhone 15 will probably follow that pattern again.