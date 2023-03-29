PowerPoint has supported adding videos to presentations for years, but the web app hasn’t had all the functionality of desktop PowerPoint. Microsoft is trying to change that with a new update.

Microsoft confirmed in a blog post today that PowerPoint on the web now supports uploading videos for use in presentations. Before now, the web app was limited to embedding videos from other platforms, like YouTube. You can just click the Insert tab on the ribbon toolbar, click the Video dropdown menu, and select ‘Video from device’ to pick a file. It comes only a few days after PowerPoint on the web received automatic formatting for lists.

You’re still limited to videos up to 256 MB in size, but that should be enough for most presentations — if you really need a 4K video or extended length video in one of your slides, uploading an unlisted YouTube video will probably work better anyway. Microsoft recommends using .MP4 videos, but PowerPoint on the web can also recognize MOV, WMV, AVI, M4V, MKV, ASF, and TS files.

Microsoft says the new feature is still rolling out, so if you don’t see it in your browser, it should show up soon.