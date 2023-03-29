System76 sells a lot of desktops and laptops built with desktop Linux in mind, like the compact Meerkat desktop that was just updated. Now the company is bringing back its Gazelle mobile workstation, complete with a Core i9 CPU and RTX 3050 graphics.

The Gazelle is one of the company’s high-end workstation laptops, with the previous model having a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a 15.6 or 17.3-inch screen, up to 64 GB RAM, and an RTX 3050, 3050 Ti, or 3060. The new model replaces the CPU with an Intel Core i9-13900H processor, which has 14 cores, 20 threads, and a maximum clock speed of 5.4 GHz. That’s a lot of power in a PC that is still (somewhat) portable. For graphics, System76 has trimmed back the GPU options to a single choice: the RTX 3050.

System76 said in a press release, “The 13th Gen Intel processors provide unmatched performance and power efficiency, performing up to 8% faster than the previous gen Gazelle and makes the perfect choice for professionals and developers. With Gazelle now boasting faster processing alongside up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, users can easily multitask without any lag or slowdowns, optimal for the best blender rendering, streaming and gaming experience.”

The new model will also be sold with 15 or 17-inch 144Hz screens, the company’s open firmware, and Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS pre-installed. You should also be able to run nearly any other Linux distribution, since System76 usually picks hardware that is fully supported in the Linux kernel, though setting up NVIDIA drivers on other distros might still be annoying.

The new System76 Gazelle starts at $1,299 and will arrive on March 30.