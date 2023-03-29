When you think about tech deals, specific products probably come to mind, like all-time-low savings on a Samsung tablet, ASUS ROG gaming laptop, or perhaps an eero mesh Wi-Fi system. What you may not think about is saving money on protecting your online privacy, but believe it or not, you can find discounts on that, too, as long as you know where to look. Check out all of these and more in this week’s edition of the How-To Geek Deals roundup.

Limited Offer: Save 55% On Incogni’s Online Data Removal Service With Coupon Code

Tired of incessant robocalls? Incogni can help get your number and other personal information away from data brokers — for good. Take back your privacy and save 55% on an Incogni subscription when you use the code htg55 at checkout, but you’ll have to act fast, because only a limited number of codes are available.

Incogni targets and removes user data from popular people search sites, like TruthFinder, Intelius, Instant Checkmate, and more. When your data is harder for brokers to find on the web, you’re better protected from robocalls, spam email, and even identity theft. Most importantly, Incogni audits the web for your data on a regular basis, ensuring that your information continues to stay off of these people search sites and away from bad actors who could use your data for nefarious reasons.

Through Friday, March 31st, our readers can save 55% on a subscription to Incogni’s online data removal service when using the code htg55 at checkout. Keep in mind, however, that this is a first come, first serve offer — only the first 100 readers to redeem the code will get this special discount. After that, Incogni’s service will go back to full price. So if you want to save big on securing your data around the web, act now before the deal is gone.

Incogni: Online Data Removal Service Incogni is a subscription-based service that maintains the online privacy and safety of its customers by working with the world’s top data brokers to have their information removed from the web.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ For $599.99 ($300 Off) — Lowest Price of the Year

Samsung offers some of the best Android tablets on the market, and this week, you can pick up the premium Galaxy Tab S8+ for the lowest price of the year, just a few dollars shy of its best price ever, which it hit in December 2022. This tablet features a large 12.4-inch AMOLED display, long battery life, and an included S Pen for those who like to draw, take notes, or interact with UI elements via a stylus. It comes in three different colors — Graphite, Silver, and Pink Gold — all of which are covered in this deal. The model mentioned here is the standard Wi-Fi version; you can add on cellular connectivity through AT&T or Verizon, if you’d like, but that will raise the final sale price from $599.99 ($300 off) to $912.49 ($187.50 off).

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2022) Gaming Laptop For $2,699.99 ($800 Off) — Best Price

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 isn’t like most gaming laptops. It doesn’t just have wicked-powerful specs, including a worthy GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU capable of running the latest AAA games, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU built that pumps out efficient performance, and plenty of RAM (32GB of DDR5 memory, to be exact). It’s also rocking an additional mini LED display alongside its main 16-inch screen. This extra 14-inch touch panel is great for adding extra controls when gaming, streaming, or creating content. This is only the second time the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 has dropped to this low of a price since it launched in mid-2022.

Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi System For $411.99 ($138 Off) — Best Price

If you’re ready to get faster and more reliable Wi-Fi pumped throughout your home, you may want to consider an eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi system. This device uses the latest Wi-Fi 6 standards, delivering up to four times faster speeds and support for more devices running at the same time when compared to Wi-Fi 5. The eero Pro 6E also has built-in Thread and Zigbee support, so you can easily connect and control compatible devices with Alexa. Best of all, the eero Pro 6E is a mesh Wi-Fi solution, so you should expect fast, stable, and widespread coverage once it’s installed.

More Deals This Week

In addition to the great discounts mentioned above, there are plenty of more deals to be had this. Here are some of our favorites from around the web.