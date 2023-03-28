Many of the features showing up in Edge aren’t all that helpful, but back in October, Microsoft showed off a real-time browser tab sharing feature that looked interesting. Now you can help Microsoft test it.

Microsoft has opened up the preview of Edge Workspaces, a collaborative feature in the browser, to personal Microsoft accounts. Before now, the feature was limited to corporate deployments of Microsoft Edge, and only if the organization’s IT administrators enabled it.

To get started, sign up for the Edge Workspaces Preview. The new preview only works for personal Microsoft accounts, and it’s limited to just Edge for Windows v111 and higher right now. School and work accounts, as well as Mac and Linux users, will have to sit this one out. Microsoft hasn’t said when, or if, the feature will arrive on other platforms. Once you’re in the testing program, you get five invites to share with friends and family.

Edge Workspaces still works as originally described: you can create a link to a workspace from the Edge browser, and then share it to anyone else with Edge. People who join the workspace will see any tabs you have open, and if someone else opens a new tab, it will appear in your browser as well. It’s like a combination of bookmarks and Google Docs-style collaboration, with profile pictures on tabs to indicate who is using which tabs. This isn’t a remote desktop session, though — everyone still needs their own account login for any restricted pages or documents, and each person has control of which tab is visible on their own PC.

Hopefully, Edge Workspaces becomes available for everyone on Edge soon — it might be one of the most useful features to arrive on Edge in years.