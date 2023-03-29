Download Petey from the App Store to add ChatGPT to your Apple Watch using the GPT-3 model. You can upgrade to the more advanced GPT-4 model within the app.

ChatGPT has made typing text into a chat box cool again, but isn’t there a better way? Fortunately, an Apple Watch app called Petey makes it possible to use OpenAI’s chatbot right on your wrist.

Download Petey to Use ChatGPT

Petey is a $4.99 download from the App Store that allows you to use ChatGPT’s GPT-3 model right on your Apple Watch. If you want to use the newer, more advanced version of OpenAI’s language model that found its way into Microsoft’s Bing Chat, you can upgrade to GPT-4 for an introductory price of $2.99.

Download Petey either on your iPhone or by launching the App Store on your Apple Watch and locating it. Since Petey has no iPhone counterpart, you may need to trigger the download on your Watch if you buy it using your iPhone. To do this, open the App Store on your Watch, tap Account > Purchased, then trigger the download by tapping on Petey.

Once the app is downloaded, you’ll find it on your Watch in your list of available apps. Tap on it, and you can trigger a request using the “Ask Me Anything” button. To upgrade to GPT-4, tap on the app’s icon, then use the “Unlock GPT-4” button.

Triggering Petey with Siri and Complications

Opening the app manually each time you want to send a request can be a bit of a chore. Fortunately, there are other ways to trigger Petey. The first is to simply ask Siri to launch the app for you. Trigger Siri either by raising your wrist and speaking or pressing and holding the Digital Crown on your Watch until you see the Siri icon show up.

Say “Launch Petey” to launch the app. You can also say “Launch watchGPT” since Petey was previously known by this name. This is handy if you have an app that sounds similar to Petey (we noticed that Siri would occasionally launch Apple Watch browser Parrity instead).

Better still, you can add Petey to your Apple Watch face via a complication. You’ll need to use a Watch face that supports complications for this to work. To do this, tap and hold your Apple Watch face and then tap the “Edit” button that appears. Tap on a complication, then select Petey from the list.

You can now trigger the app from your Watch face by tapping on the Petey icon you’ve added.

Petey is Worth Your $5

Petey adds the power of ChatGPT to your Apple Watch, and it does it for the price of a coffee. For context, making requests via the OpenAI API isn’t free. You’ll get around $18 worth of credit with OpenAI when you first sign up for an account, but once that credit is used up (or expires), you’ll need to pay.

By comparison, Petey offers a one-off fee to use GPT-3 for the foreseeable future, with a similar upgrade path for GPT-4. It also vastly simplifies the setup process and works natively on the Apple Watch. This makes the app surprisingly good value to anyone who values having convenient access to the chatbot.

