Lenovo is one of the most popular PC makers, and if you’re looking for a solid laptop, the company probably has a few options for you. Lenovo is once again updating its Slim and Yoga lineups with the latest CPUs and GPUs.

Lenovo has a few new offerings belonging to the Slim and Yoga series, complete with all those 2023 improvements that were long overdue. Belonging to the Slim series, we have the Slim Pro i9 (available in 14.5″ and 16″ screen sizes), the Slim Pro 7 (with a single 14.5″ screen size option), and the Slim 7i (with a 14″ screen size). In addition, the new Lenovo Yoga 7 and 7i, available in 14″ and 16″ sizes, has convertible 2-in-1 laptop enthusiasts covered.

The Lenovo Slim 9i is arguably the most premium one out of the pack, with 13th gen Intel Core processors and up to an NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics card for world-class graphic performance. The Pro 7 can be purchased with either an RTX 3050 or an RTX 4050, while the Slim 7i doesn’t have a dedicated GPU. They all have Intel’s 13th gen CPUs, though, ensuring they’re as fast as they can get.

Going to the Yoga 7 and 7i, you can choose between 13th gen Intel Core chips and AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs, so you’ll be pleased regardless of whether you’re an AMD or an Intel fan. In addition, its 16:10 display can have up to a 2.8K resolution and 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy, making it a great option for creators.

The cheaper Yoga 7 will start at $799, while the most expensive computer on the list, the 16″ Slim Pro 9i, will start at $1,799. All of these laptops will be on North American store shelves by May, so if you’re in the market for a laptop, you might want to keep an eye out Lenovo’s website and other stores.