What if you had the power of a current-gen Intel Core i7, in a computer that you can fit under, or behind, anything? Tiny PCs are a market that’s growing slowly but surely, and Intel’s NUC lineup is among the best. The newest one is here — and it’s really powerful.

Intel has announced the new NUC 13 Pro, a new lineup of tiny PCs that are equipped with the latest 13th gen Core chips of Intel’s own making. There are plenty of small PCs with these chips, but these are in-house products from Intel, and it’s really hard to go wrong with them. They’re just 4-inches by 4-inches, and you can get them with up to an Intel Core i7-1370P CPU, a chip that also powers some of the most powerful Windows laptops your money can buy.

It also has dual SODIMM slots allowing you to equip it with up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, as well as support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and Thunderbolt 4 for maximum connectivity. Check out our Intel NUC 13 Pro review for more information and our full thoughts — we tried a configuration with a Core i7-1360P CPU, 32 GB RAM, and a 512 GB SSD.

Intel itself will sell the NUC in a few different configurations, but you might also see it being used in pre-built PCs from other companies over the coming months. System76 recently updated its Meerkat compact PC, which is based on Intel NUCs, though that model is using an older design with up to 12th gen Intel processors.

NUC 13 Pro kits and mini PCs will become available over the coming weeks, with prices ranging from $340 to $1,080. Product listings aren’t live yet, but it should appear at stores like Newegg soon. The M2 Mac Mini will almost certainly beat it in price-to-performance, though, if you can handle macOS.

