Apple usually releases new major software updates each fall, with smaller improvements rolling out throughout the year. Updates are now going out for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and other Apple products.

Apple is now rolling out iOS 16.4 to iPhones and supported iPod Touch models. It includes Safari 16.4 with the enhanced web app features that were announced earlier this year, such as push notifications for sites added to the home screen — Apple is finally catching up to Android phones from 2014. There’s also voice isolation for phone calls, improvements to the Photos and Weather apps, and a new accessibility setting that automatically dims video “when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected.”

iOS 16.4 Update Notes 21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen

Voice Isolation for cellular calls prioritizes your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you

Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

Apple is also expanding the satellite Emergency SOS feature to six more countries: Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It was previously limited to the United States and Canada, but you’ll need to update to iOS 16.4 to use it in the newly added areas.

iPadOS 16.4 is rolling out to supported iPad models with most of the same changes as the iOS update. However, there is a new tilt feature for hovering the Apple Pencil, and fixes for the Apple Pencil in the Apple Notes app. The full changelog from Apple is below.

iPadOS 16.4 Update Notes 21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

Apple Pencil hover adds tilt and azimuth support so you can preview your mark at any angle before you make it in Notes and supported apps on iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation)

Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen

Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

Fixes an issue with Apple Pencil responsiveness that may occur while drawing or writing in the Notes app

Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

In case that isn’t enough updates, macOS Ventura 13.3 is now out with most of the same features as the iOS and iPadOS updates. The Apple Watch now has watchOS 9.4, which updates wake-up alarms to not be turned off by covering the screen with your hand (because it’s easy to do that while asleep). It also enables AFib history and cycle tracking in more countries.

The updates also include 21 new emoji, which were detailed by Emojipedia when the iOS 16.4 beta first arrived. There’s a new “shaking face,” three more heart colors (light blue, grey, and pink), and a pushing hand in both left and right directions. We also get emoji for a donkey, moose, goose, jellyfish, pea pod, flute, and more.

You can download the new updates from the Settings app on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac.