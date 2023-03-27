Previously, we reported that thanks to an unpatched vulnerability existing in Windows 11’s Snipping Tool program, you could un-crop images and recover sensitive data from them. Thankfully, that’s over now, as Microsoft has released a fix.

Microsoft has released a new version of Snipping Tool for Windows 11, as well as a new version of Snip & Sketch on Windows 10, resolving this issue. The Acropalypse vulnerability, which is being tracked as CVE-2023-28303, was classified by Microsoft as a “Low” priority issue, which some people (including us) might disagree with.

It might not allow for remote code execution like some other vulnerabilities Microsoft has recently fixed, but it can still cause problems by allowing malicious people to recover sensitive data from cropped screenshots, such as credit card numbers, bank information, private messages, or anything else that might be on your screen when you take a screenshot.

Thankfully, a fix is now rolling out. Just head over to the Microsoft Store and go to Library > Get Updates to download the update. Microsoft was spotted testing this fix on the newly-launched Windows Insider Canary branch, and it’s now rolling it out to everyone.

Make sure to download this fix now so you can continue cropping and saving images to your heart’s desire.