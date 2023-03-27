The Samsung Galaxy S23 is our top pick for the overall best Android phone, and the other two models are excellent devices as well. The upgraded storage options for all three phones are at the lowest prices yet on Amazon, with no trade-ins required.

The Galaxy S23 series is Samsung’s main smartphone lineup for 2023, with three models: the base S23, the larger S23+, and the ultra-premium S23 Ultra. All of them use the same chipset — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. Samsung is also promising four years of major Android updates and five years of security updates for all models.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (256 GB) The base model Samsung Galaxy S23 covers all the basics, with a 6.1-inch screen, three rear cameras, and the same fast Snapdragon chipset as the other models.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ (512 GB) The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is the middle option in the S23 lineup, with a larger screen than the base model, but lacking the S Pen and some camera features from the Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512 GB) The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung's top-tier smartphone, with a massive 6.8-inch screen, an S Pen stylus, and an advanced camera setup.

The entire S23 series is now on sale at Amazon, though the discounts are only for some storage capacities. The 256 GB Galaxy S23 is down to $800, which is $50 off the original price. The 512 GB Galaxy S23+ is $1,000, a discount of $120. There’s also the 512 GB Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is $1,200, or $180 off the original price. Those are the lowest prices yet for those storage options.

The Galaxy S23 series on Amazon is sold as US unlocked models, so you can use them on any carrier you want, and you might miss out on some (but not all) of the bloatware that comes with the same phones purchased directly from carriers.