MSI probably isn’t the first company that comes to mind for the best internal SSDs, but the company does sell a few models aimed at high-end workstations and gaming PCs. MSI has now announced a new super-fast SSD that is pushing speeds of 10 GB/s.
MSI just announced the Spatium M570 HS, an NVMe M.2 solid state drive designed for the newer PCIe 5.0 standard. It will be available in both 1 TB and 2 TB models, both of which have a large copper heat sink attached to help keep temperatures low (which in turn keeps performance high). It’s using a Phison E26 controller, which has already proven its capabilities in other drives.
The PCIe 5.0 support gives it a far higher limit on performance than most SSDs available right now. According to MSI, sequential read speeds on the 1 TB model can reach 9.5 GB/s, while the 2 TB drive can reach a full 10 GB/s. Sequential write speeds on the 1 TB drive are rated at 8.5 GB/s, but the 2 TB version again is set at 10 GB/s. Random read/write speeds are rated at up to 1.4M/1.5M 4K IOPS.
|Model
|M570 1 TB
|M570 2 TB
|Capacity
|1 TB
|2 TB
|Controller
|PHISON E26
|PHISON E26
|Flash Memory
|3D NAND
|3D NAND
|DRAM Cache
|2GB LPDDR4
|4GB LPDDR4
|Form Factor
|M.2 2280
|M.2 2280
|Interface
|PCIe Gen5x4, NVMe 2.0
|PCIe Gen5x4, NVMe 2.0
|Compatibility
|PCIe Gen5 / Gen4 / Gen3 / Gen2 / Gen1
|PCIe Gen5 / Gen4 / Gen3 / Gen2 / Gen1
|Dimensions
|80.00mm (L) x 22.00mm (W) x 3.5mm (H) (w/o heatsink)
|80.40mm (L) x 23.00mm (W) x 20.40mm (H) (w/ heatsink)
|Sequential Read up to (MB/s)
|9,500
|10,000
|Sequential Write up to (MB/s)
|8,500
|10,000
|Random Read 4KB up to OOPS)
|1,300,000
|1,400,000
|Random Write 4KB up to OOPS)
|1,500,000
|1,500,000
|Maximum Operating Power (W)
|10
|11
|Operating Temperatures
|0C – 700C
|0C – 700C
|Storage Temperatures
|-400C – 850C
|-400C – 850C
|Terabytes Written (TBW)
|700
|1400
This is significantly faster than even the best NVMe 4.0 SSDs, like the Samsing 980 Pro SSD, which has read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 5,100 MB/s. Of course, you won’t get those speeds if your PC doesn’t support PCIe 5.0, which is… most PCs. For those of us without the latest CPUs and motherboards, PCIe 4.0 SSDs are still incredibly fast.
MSI has not revealed an exact release date or pricing for the new drives. You’ll have to keep an eye on MSI’s website for more information.
Source: MSI, Tom’s Hardware
