From April 6 to 9, up to 100 of the best golf players from around the world will compete for millions in prize money during the 2023 Masters tournament. The 87th annual golf competition allows public attendance, but those that can’t make it to the Augusta, GA event have several digital options. Though the tournament is unfolding in the United States, there are free and paid opportunities for the United Kingdom, France, Canada, and Australia to catch highlight clips or the full tournament.

Despite playing out in Georgia, United States golf enthusiasts only have free access to the third and fourth rounds of the tournament via broadcast TV. ESPN is offering access to the entire event in its $6.99 per month package. Australian viewers are a little luckier with full free access to the tournament through 9NOW, or they can pay $25 for one month of Foxtel/Kayo Sports. Through BBC2, the United Kingdom has access to free highlights but locals can see the full event via Sky Sports Golf for $25 per month. Finally, Canadian golf fans have free access through TV providers like Bell, Virgin Plus, or Shaw, while the French can catch the tournament for approximately $8.62 through the Canal+ premium television network.

Watch the Master’s Tournament | Starting at $8.32 Per Month | ExpressVPN

With Australia’s 9NOW being the only free option to catch The Masters, viewers stationed elsewhere are the world can also tune in to the local station by using a virtual private network (VPN). With a VPN, you can trick the network into thinking you’re in Australia by geo-shifting your location. A service like ExpressVPN masks your IP address and connects you to a spoofed private server in the country of your choosing. To watch the Masters tournament for free, you’d need to select an Australian connection to gain access to 9NOW. Though ExpressVPN is a paid service, it does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee should you not be happy with its multi-device access and optimized servers.

Using a VPN is the simplest way to catch the four-day golf tournament without a streaming subscription. All it requires is a quick sign-up for a service like ExpressVPN, and you could be catching a secure, high-quality stream of the entire 87th Masters Tournament.