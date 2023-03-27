For years, Microsoft offered a 1-month trial to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass for the low price of $1. It was a great way to try some games on your Xbox console or gaming PC for a while without spending a lot of money, but now it’s sadly going away.

In a statement to The Verge, a Microsoft representative confirmed that “we have stopped our previous introductory offer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass and are evaluating different marketing promotions for new members in the future.” In other words, the offer for trying out Game Pass (for both Xbox and PC) for just $1 is gone, and Microsoft is evaluating different methods to get new people to subscribe to the platform.

The $1 offer gave you access to Game Pass for a month before the full price kicked in when it renewed. Even though it wasn’t free like other trials out there, it was still a way to try out a subscription that gives you access to games completely for free. The standalone PC or Xbox Game Pass subscriptions normally costs $10 per month, while Game Pass Ultimate with both games for both platforms (plus EA Pass, cloud streaming, and other benefits) is $15 per month.

Microsoft might replace the trial with something different in the future, but in the meantime, you’ll have to cough up the full $10 or $15 upfront if you want to check out Game Pass.