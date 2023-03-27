There are plenty of PC gaming controllers already that can be a great alternative to keyboard and mouse gameplay, but HP-owned HyperX just introduced an interesting option: the HyperX Clutch Gladiate.

The Clutch Gladiate is a new Xbox and PC controller from HyperX, and no, that’s not a typo — it’s “Gladiate,” not “Gladiator.” It’s intended as an alternative to Microsoft’s own Xbox controller, but unlike the official Xbox gamepad, there’s no wireless support. This controller is wired only, but HyperX thankfully made the USB cable detachable, so it’s easy to replace the cord if it’s damaged.

HyperX said in its announcement, “the Clutch Gladiate Wired Controller for Xbox features dual trigger locks and remappable rear buttons, delivering a customizable gaming experience. The two–position trigger lock also allows users to switch between a short trigger pull and a long trigger press. Additionally, the controller offers two remappable buttons that can be set without additional software.”

HyperX Clutch Gladiate This game controller from HyperX is built for Xbox and PC, with a wired connection and custom rear triggers.

It’s worth noting that you can already remap the buttons on a normal Xbox controller if you’re playing on Windows or Xbox, so the main selling points here are the lower price and modified triggers. We’ll have to see if the Gladiate controller is as (or more?) comfortable than Microsoft’s gamepad.

The HyperX Clutch Gladiate is available now from HyperX’s website for $35. That’s less expensive than the $59 official wireless Xbox controller, but Microsoft’s controller has the advantage of not needing a cable.