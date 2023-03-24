Microsoft introduced the Surface Laptop Go 2 back in June 2022, as a budget alternative to the company’s more expensive Surface Laptop lineup. Now you can get the upgraded version for $550 at Amazon, a discount of $250 from the original MSRP.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is a mid-range Windows laptop, with a 12.4-inch touchscreen, an aluminum and polycarbonate compose build, and a similar design language as Microsoft’s other Surface products. The model on sale is the high-end configuration, with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 The Surface Laptop Go 2 with 8 GB RAM and a 256 GB SSD is at a great price right now.

Even though this model has some upgraded hardware, there are still a few caveats. The 11th Gen Core i5 isn’t the latest and greatest chip anymore, as laptops with 13th Gen chips are now widely available, and it would have been nice to have a little more storage and RAM. This laptop also has limited connectivity options, like most Surface products. You get one USB Type-A port, one USB Type-C connector, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port for charging and external docks. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 is also available.

Those issues aside, you’re getting a capable and sleek computer for $550, and one that already comes with Windows 11.