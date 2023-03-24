Windows 11 is constantly evolving, and features are now being rolled out faster, too. Microsoft is once again updating the widgets board, this time to make better use of your screen space.

Windows 11 introduced the widget board, which is accessible from a new button on the taskbar and displays a grid of customizable widgets. Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25324 is now rolling out to the Windows Insider Canary Channel, and it has an updated version of the board with three columns — if your PC’s screen is big enough, at least.

Microsoft said in a blog post, “We are beginning to preview a revamp of the widgets board experience with a larger canvas (3-columns if supported by the device) and dedicated sections for widgets and feed content with a clear separation between them. This will provide users with quick access to glanceable content from their apps and services as well as enable users to take a high-value break with personalized news content.”

You might recall that Microsoft experimented with a full-screen widgets board in September 2022, but that experiment didn’t seem to move beyond Insider builds. This new design still only uses the side of the screen, without covering your entire desktop.

More room for widgets is an upgrade, but this current layout actually reduces how much room widgets get in the panel, to make room for recommended articles. Hopefully, Microsoft will keep tweaking that, because there’s already enough recommended content in the taskbar search menu.