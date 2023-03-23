The RTX 4080 is a great graphics card, but is there a way to make it even better? Turns out, there is: with a pair of solid, silent fans, it can be quite a treat. That’s exactly what ASUS did in partnership with Noctua, and you can now buy the result of that partnership.

The RTX 4080 Noctua OC edition was announced back in January, during CES 2023. Its biggest selling point? It has a world-class cooling system where a pair of brown Noctua fans are the stars of the show. Noctua fans are renowned for being among the best you can buy for your computer — they’re pricey, but they’re really high-quality, which more than makes up for that. Noctua already had a partnership with ASUS in place for the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3080 — it was just extended to the newer, more powerful RTX 4080.

ASUS RTX 4080 Noctua OC Edition This custom version of NVIDIA's RTX 4080 graphics card uses fans from Noctua to run as quietly as possible, but that comes at a premium.

Applying Noctua’s experience with air cooling on your graphics card might not yield a decent-looking result, but it’s effective. Early reviews from sites like TechPowerUp have noted that this version of the RTX 4080 is really, really quiet, and also quite energy-efficient, while also performing well in games with low temperatures.

The only problem? Its price. This card costs a whopping $1,649, almost as much as an RTX 4090 or a 4080 with water cooling. For the price, you’re getting the very best air cooling possible, but it comes at a high premium, so you should debate whether or not it’s worth it for you.