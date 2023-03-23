There are a lot of smart TVs with Roku, but Roku didn’t start making its own TVs until earlier this year. The new models haven’t been out for long, but they’re all on sale already at Best Buy.

Roku sells two lineups of smart TVs: “Roku Select” and “Roku Plus.” The Roku Select Series is the entry-level option, with all the essentials you need for a decent viewing experience, complete with a Roku Voice Remote in the box. The Roku Plus Series lineup has QLED 4K screens with local dimming, Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos, wireless soundbar support, and automatic brightness across the board.

Each of the 11 TV models are now on sale at Best Buy, possibly with the option for local pickup at a physical store, if one near you has them in stock. The discount varies depending on the model, but we have a full list below.

It’s not clear when the sale will end, but if you’ve been waiting to pick up a new TV, this could be a good opportunity — especially if local pickup is an option. Roku also just released a matching soundbar that works with any of the Roku Series or Plus TV models.