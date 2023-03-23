There are more choices than ever for a great Linux laptop, especially from companies like System76 and Framework. Now, the Kubuntu Focus team wants to launch the definitive Linux laptop — with the new, second-gen Focus XE laptop.

The Kubuntu Focus XE Gen 2 laptop has arrived, promising to deliver the best out-of-the-box Linux experience for users that don’t necessarily need what a dedicated GPU has to offer. By ditching things like a dedicated GPU, the Kubuntu Focus team said that it can sell a pretty affordable package all-in-all. We wouldn’t exactly call it affordable at $895, but at least its specs make up for it.

For starters, it’s powered by an Intel Core i7-1260P. We would’ve loved seeing a 13th Gen Intel processor, especially seeing how we’re approaching the second quarter of the year and there are plenty of options out there with newer, faster silicon. The 12th Gen will still be okay for most people, though. It also supports up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, Thunderbolt 4, and up to 2TB of high-speed NVMe storage.

You can order the Kubuntu Focus XE 2 right now, which is being sold alongside the existing M2 laptop and various desktop PC options.