Microsoft already has a comprehensive work suite under Microsoft 365. The best part of it, though, is that it gets constantly updated not only with new features, but occasionally with new software as well. The newest member of the 365 family is here: Microsoft Loop.

Loop had already been announced more than a year ago. You can think of it as Microsoft’s competitor to Notion, or Google Workspace Spaces — a versatile collaboration tool where you can track progress towards goals, and work on “blocks” that you can then paste on programs like Word or Outlook. But while it had already been announced, you couldn’t actually use it yet. Now, it’s available as a public preview, letting anyone who wants to check it out do so.

Microsoft

Microsoft Loop is complete with all those cool new features Microsoft has been adding to the 365 suite of software, including Copilot, which employs the power of generative AI seamlessly to your workflow. Loop can be a great tool for collaborating in a workplace — aiming to be, along with Teams, the centerpiece of your work experience.

If you’d like to check it out, you can opt into the public preview and get working.