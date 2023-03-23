There’s no shortage of gaming laptops, and many of them come from Lenovo. The company has now revealed a lot of new models that are all endlessly configurable — there might actually be too many laptops, honestly.

First up is the LOQ series (pictured above), which Lenovo says is pronounced as “lock,” with performance as the main priority over design. There are two 15-inch models, powered by either “up to” an AMD Ryzen 7 7840S processor, or “up to” a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H. Both versions will be configurable with up to 16 GB RAM, up to a 115W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, up to a 1080p webcam, and up to a 60Whr battery. That’s a lot of “up to,” and those hardware options are likely much more expensive than the starting prices provided by Lenovo.

No matter which model and options you go with, you get a 15-inch 2560×1440 IPS screen, with a variable refresh rate of 165Hz with proper NVIDIA G-Sync support. There’s also a keyboard with optional 4-zone RGB lighting and key travel of 1.5mm, one USB Type-C port with 140W Power Delivery and DisplayPort, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) connectors, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, RJ45 Ethernet, and HDMI 2.1. Another Type-C port would have been handy, but that’s still more connectivity than you get on most ultrabooks.

Specs Lenovo LOQ 15/15i Lenovo LOQ 16/16i Processor Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H, or up to AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700, or up to AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Operating System Windows 11 Pro; Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro; Windows 11 Home Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU 8 GB GDDR6 (115W) 2370MHz Boost Clock Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU 8 GB GDDR6 (115W) 2370MHz Boost Clock Memory Up to 16GB Dual Channel 5600Mhz DDR5 Memory Up to 16GB Dual Channel 5600Mhz DDR5 Memory Storage PCIe SSD NVMe TLC/QLC M.2 2242 (Gen4): 512GB / 1TB PCIe SSD NVMe TLC/QLC M.2 2242 (Gen4): 512GB / 1TB Display Up to 15” WQHD (2560*1440) IPS; 16:9 (165Hz VRR / 5ms/3ms Response Time / 85% AAR / 100% sRGB / 350nit / NVIDIA G-SYNC Support Up to 16” WQXGA (2560*1600) IPS; 16:10 (165Hz VRR / 5ms/3ms Response Time / 100% sRGB / 350nit / NCIDIA G-SYNC / Hardware Low Blue Light) Camera Up to 1080p with E-Shutter FHD Webcam with E-Shutter Dimensions 359.6 x 264.8 x 22.1-25.2 mm 359.60 x 277.59 x 21.00-25.9 mm Weight Starting at <2.4kg (5.29.lbs) Starting at <2.6kg (5.73.lbs)

There are also two 16-inch models: the LOQ 16 with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, or the LOQ 16i with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H. Besides the larger physical size and screen, they’re almost identical to the 15-inch laptops. The most interesting difference might be the top CPU option for the Intel laptop, which is a desktop-class Core i7, not a mobile H chip.

Lenovo is also showing off the 8th Gen Legion Slim series, which tries to jam as much gaming performance as possible into a (somewhat) slim design. There’s the Legion Slim 7i and 7 (16″, 8), Legion Slim 5i and 5 (16″, 8), and Legion Slim 5 (14″, 8). That’s a lot of laptops, and there’s not a lot in common between them, besides the same design language and some of the same configuration options.

Specs Legion Slim 7/7i (16″, 8) Legion Slim 5/5i (16″, 8) Processor Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H, or up to AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H, or up to AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Operating System Windows 11 Pro; Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro; Windows 11 Home Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 8 GB GDDR6 (125W)2175MHz Boost Clock Thin Version: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX4070 Laptop GPU

Thinner Version: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX4050 Laptop GPU Memory Up to 32GB (1x16GB Onboard & 1x16GB Slot), 5600Mhz DDR5 Up to 32GB (2x16GB) 5600Mhz DDR5 Storage PCIe SSD(Gen4): 512GB/1TB Up to 1TB PCIe SSD (Gen4) Display Three options:

1. WQXGA(2560×1600), 240Hz VRR

2. WQXGA(2560×1600), 165Hz VRR

3. 3.2K(3200×2000), 165Hz VRR Up to WQXGA (2560 x1600), 240Hz Camera Built-in Webcam (1080p) Built-in Webcam (1080p/720p) Dimensions 357.7 x 259.3 x 17.6–19.9mm Thin Version: 359.7 x 260.3 x 19.7 — 25.2mm

Thinner Version: 359.7 x 260.3 x 19.7 — 21.9mm Weight Starting at <2kg(4.4.lbs) Starting at <2.3kg (5.07lbs)

The Legion Slim 5 is the cheaper and less-powerful option, with your choice of either an Intel (up to a Core i9-13900H) or AMD (up to a Ryzen 9 7940HS) processor. It has a “thin version” with an RTX 4060 or 4070 GPU, and a “thinner version” with an RTX 3050 or 3050. The Slim 7 also has the same CPU options, but is large (and expensive) enough to pack in an RTX 4070 graphics card. Lenovo will also offer a 99.99 Whr battery option, which is just barely under the 100 Whr limit for electronics on most commercial flights.

Lenovo doesn’t have product pages available for any of these laptops yet, but the pricing and release dates are all over the place. Below is all the information provided by Lenovo, which isn’t all that helpful — we have no idea how much the above-described models with the best specs will cost.