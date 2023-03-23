Lenovo LOQ 16-inch laptop
Lenovo

There’s no shortage of gaming laptops, and many of them come from Lenovo. The company has now revealed a lot of new models that are all endlessly configurable — there might actually be too many laptops, honestly.

First up is the LOQ series (pictured above), which Lenovo says is pronounced as “lock,” with performance as the main priority over design. There are two 15-inch models, powered by either “up to” an AMD Ryzen 7 7840S processor, or “up to” a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H. Both versions will be configurable with up to 16 GB RAM, up to a 115W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, up to a 1080p webcam, and up to a 60Whr battery. That’s a lot of “up to,” and those hardware options are likely much more expensive than the starting prices provided by Lenovo.

No matter which model and options you go with, you get a 15-inch 2560×1440 IPS screen, with a variable refresh rate of 165Hz with proper NVIDIA G-Sync support. There’s also a keyboard with optional 4-zone RGB lighting and key travel of 1.5mm, one USB Type-C port with 140W Power Delivery and DisplayPort, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) connectors, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, RJ45 Ethernet, and HDMI 2.1. Another Type-C port would have been handy, but that’s still more connectivity than you get on most ultrabooks.

There are also two 16-inch models: the LOQ 16 with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, or the LOQ 16i with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H. Besides the larger physical size and screen, they’re almost identical to the 15-inch laptops. The most interesting difference might be the top CPU option for the Intel laptop, which is a desktop-class Core i7, not a mobile H chip.

Lenovo is also showing off the 8th Gen Legion Slim series, which tries to jam as much gaming performance as possible into a (somewhat) slim design. There’s the Legion Slim 7i and 7 (16″, 8), Legion Slim 5i and 5 (16″, 8), and Legion Slim 5 (14″, 8). That’s a lot of laptops, and there’s not a lot in common between them, besides the same design language and some of the same configuration options.

Gaming laptop photo
The Legion Slim 5i Lenovo

The Legion Slim 5 is the cheaper and less-powerful option, with your choice of either an Intel (up to a Core i9-13900H) or AMD (up to a Ryzen 9 7940HS) processor. It has a “thin version” with an RTX 4060 or 4070 GPU, and a “thinner version” with an RTX 3050 or 3050. The Slim 7 also has the same CPU options, but is large (and expensive) enough to pack in an RTX 4070 graphics card. Lenovo will also offer a 99.99 Whr battery option, which is just barely under the 100 Whr limit for electronics on most commercial flights.

Lenovo doesn’t have product pages available for any of these laptops yet, but the pricing and release dates are all over the place. Below is all the information provided by Lenovo, which isn’t all that helpful — we have no idea how much the above-described models with the best specs will cost.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i (16″, 8) with Intel: will start at $1,769.99 and is expected to be available
starting April 2023

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 (16″, 8) with Ryzen: will start at $1,769.99 and is expected to be
available starting May 2023

Lenovo Legion Slim 5i (16″, 8) with Intel: will start at $1,349.99 and is expected to be available
starting April 2023

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (16″, 8) with AMD: will start at $1,199.99 and is expected to be
available starting May 2023

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (14″, 8) with AMD: expected to be available starting October 2023,
with local pricing to be disclosed later

Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 with Intel: starts at $1,149.99, expected availability starting May 2023

Lenovo LOQ 16APH8 with AMD: starts at $959.99, expected to be availability June 2023

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 with Intel: starts at $899.99, expected availability starting April 2023

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Corbin Davenport Corbin Davenport
Corbin Davenport is the News Editor at How-To Geek, an independent software developer, and a podcaster. He previously worked at Android Police, PC Gamer, and XDA Developers.
Read Full Bio »