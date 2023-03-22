Happy first week of spring! With warmer temperatures come even hotter deals, and this time around, we’re featuring an awesome discount on UPDF + two free gifts that come with every purchase, all-time-low prices on Google’s new Pixel Watch and Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD, and plenty more. Let’s dive in!

Save 55% On UPDF and Get aJoysoft PDF Password Remover + 10 GB of Cloud Storage for Free

PDFs can do far more than they typically get credit for, but only if you have the right software to unlock their full potential. Make the most of your PDFs with UPDF, now 55% off a one-time purchase or recurring subscription for How-To Geek readers.

UPDF is a comprehensive PDF reader and editor that includes a range of features designed to help you harness the full power of your PDF files. Read documents, make annotations, convert your PDFs to other formats, batch combine multiple documents into one PDF, and even extract text or images directly from scanned and image-based PDFs using optical character recognition (OCR) with support for 38 languages. Best of all, your one-time purchase or annual subscription to UPDF gives you access to the service and your documents on four devices (two desktops and two mobile handsets) at once, regardless of whether you use Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android.

For a limited time, our readers can get 55% off UPDF, bringing the price down to just $45.99 ($54 off) for a one-time purchase license or $29.99 ($20 off) per year for an annual subscription. Readers who take advantage of this offer will also receive a free lifetime license to aJoysoft PDF Password Remover and 10 GB of cloud storage.

Save 55% on UPDF Purchase or Subscription UPDF’s comprehensive, affordable solution allows users to edit all elements of a PDF file.

Google Pixel Watch For $349.99 ($50 Off) — Best Price

Google’s first generation Pixel Watch is the closest Android users have gotten to having an Apple Watch-like experience on their wrist. With a reimagined operating system built in tandem with Samsung, robust fitness tracking powered by Fitbit, and a uniquely round stainless steel case with a curved glass display, Pixel Watch is unlike any other smartwatch on the market. Best of all, you don’t need to own a Pixel phone to use it; it’s compatible with any Android handset running Android 8.0 or newer.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD Starting at $79.99 ($10 Off) — Best Price

The portable SSD deals keep rolling this week with the Samsung T7 Shield, now down to its lowest price ever. For $80, you get 1TB of portable storage wrapped in a rugged IP65-rated exterior, making it great at repelling dust and water while keeping your files safe. If 1TB isn’t enough, the 2TB version is down to its best price ever, as well. You’ll also find a discount on the 4TB variant, though it was priced lower back in February, so now may not be the best time to buy it unless you really need the extra storage bump. All three storage sizes can achieve read/write speeds of 1,050/1,000 MB/s, and they come in three fun colors.

More Deals This Week

In this week’s extra deals section, we’ve got displays for days. From smart TVs, to PC monitors, to portable solutions, we’ve found all kinds of screens for your viewing pleasure, some of which are down to their best prices of all time.