Amazon sells Fire TV streaming devices, as well as smart TVs with the same software experience, which are also (confusingly) called Fire TV. Today the company released more models, at both high-end and budget price points.

Amazon already sells a lot of smart TVs under its own Fire TV brand, such as the Fire TV Omni QLED series. Those TVs were already available in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes, complete with Dolby Vision IQ and 4K support, but Amazon is now adding more size options to the mix. The Omni QLED series is now also available in 43, 50, and 55 inches. The smaller models have all the same features as the existing larger TVs, such as “Fire TV Ambient Experience,” which turns the TV into a smart display-like panel or art gallery when not in use.

Amazon is also introducing an entirely new Fire TV 2-Series lineup, with a 32-inch model priced at $200, and a 40-inch version at $250. As you might guess from the price point, these models only cover the basics: three HDMI 1.4 ports (one supports ARC), Wi-Fi and Ethernet, an LED panel, and HDR10 support. The 32-inch version only has a 720p panel, while the 40-inch TV is 1080p.

The company said in a press release, “The lineup offers great performance and the power of Alexa at an affordable price while providing access to over one million movies and TV episodes from favorite apps including Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV, Paramount+, and more. The Fire TV 2-Series 32″ brings movies and shows to life in HD resolution, while the Fire TV 2-Series 40″ offers enhanced clarity and detail with FHD.”

The new TVs are available for pre-order starting today from Amazon’s online store, and the new Omni models will also appear at Best Buy starting on May 11, 2023. They’ll be going up against stiff competition, including Roku’s first self-made TVs, which start at $150.