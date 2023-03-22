The evolution of modern technology has been great at offering new ways to simplify daily life and make mundane tasks more exciting. Once such act involves your teeth. Enter the smart electric toothbrush, an innovation with the potential to transform how you approach your oral health and hygiene.

But how do you improve upon something as simple as brushing your teeth? It seems the standard toothbrush does the job fairly well and has been since its inception in the 15th century. However, when you break down the efficiencies that smart electric toothbrushes bring to the table, there are at least a handful of ways that owning one can completely transform your oral hygiene.

A More Effective Clean

The biggest issue with a standard toothbrush is that the bristles only move in the direction you push and pull them. They’re relegated to a back-and-forth sweeping motion, which minimizes the amount of plaque that can be removed. Electric toothbrushes improve on this formula with a vibrating or rotating head that dislodges plaque and is more aggressive in its removal.

Don’t expect to enjoy this experience right away. It’s jarring to have something vibrating in your mouth, and it may take a few uses before you get into a good teeth-cleaning groove. But once you have the sensations and rhythms down pat, you’re likely to find that it leaves your pearly whites more spotless than your old manual toothbrush.

Promotes Healthier Gums

Believe it or not, you can be too rough on your gums. Pushing down too hard while you brush can irritate your gums or even leave them bleeding. To counteract this, some smart electric toothbrushes come with a visual aid that indicates how much pressure you’re applying. If it’s too much, you’ll receive a gentle reminder to ease up so that your gums can enjoy a thorough but comfortable cleaning.

Brushing too hard can also wear down the bristles on your brush much faster. If you find you’re going through brushes often, a smart toothbrush will help you find a comfortable amount of pressure that will still get the job done without damaging the brush head (or your mouth).

Establishes Oral Hygiene Habits

Good oral hygiene isn’t just about brushing your teeth. It’s about having a routine that ensures the same coverage, duration, and intensity every time you brush. In this case, repetition is key to a clean, healthier set of teeth, and smart electric toothbrushes offer the tools to set beneficial oral hygiene habits.

Quip Smart Rechargeable Electric Toothbrushes | $55 | Quip

Smart brushes from companies like Quip record your brushing routine and register stats for you to review in an app on your phone. Some will even provide tips to improve how you care for your mouth, be it to brush for longer or broaden your coverage.

Makes Oral Hygiene More Accessible

If you have a movement disorder like Parkinson’s, suffer from arthritis, or generally don’t have good mobility in your arms or hands, you may find brushing your teeth to be difficult. The key is to remove most manual control so you’re not fighting against your body’s movements, and a smart brush can help you pull this off. Because a smart brush vibrates and rotates on its own, you only need to position it properly in your mouth against your teeth, and it will do the rest.

Earn Rewards

Who would have thought that one day, you could gamify brushing your teeth? Brands like Quip offer rewards on your journey to a cleaner, healthier mouth. All you need to do is properly use your toothbrush and ensure it’s connected to the official Quip app, available on iOS and Android. The more you brush and the more you improve, the more points you can earn to put toward real-world rewards.

It’s Time to Improve Your Oral Health

To boost your oral hygiene and take advantage of these smart electric toothbrush benefits, you can spring for a Quip Smart Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, available in plastic for $55 and metal for $65 with $12 brush head refills every 3 months. You can even add a little style to your morning routine with the Smart Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Remix, a limited-edition run available in four different interchangeable colors.

Quip brushes are available on the official Quip store and can be found on Amazon and Walmart.