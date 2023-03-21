To use Google Bard, head to bard.google.com and join the waitlist. You cannot use a Google Workspace account to join the waitlist. After getting an email saying you're in, you can use Google Bard on Google's website.

Google Bard is finally here to compete with ChatGPT and Bing’s AI chat feature. Anyone can sign up for the Google Bard waitlist today and use Google Bard’s experimental preview version for free. Here’s how to sign up for Google Bard and use Google’s AI chatbot.

How to Sign Up for Google Bard

To sign up for the experimental version of Google Bard, visit the official Google Bard website at https://bard.google.com/. Click the blue “Join waitlist” button to join the waitlist. You will have to sign in with a Google account.

Once you’ve joined the waitlist, you will receive a “You’ve been added to the waitlist” message from bard-noreply@google.com. When it’s your turn to try Bard, you will receive another email titled “It’s your turn to try Bard.”

On Google Bard’s release day, March 21, 2023, it only took a few hours before Google invited our accounts to join Bard. The waitlist may become slower—or faster—in the future.

Google does not allow Google Workspace accounts to sign up for Bard. If you try, you will see a “This Google Account isn’t supported” message. Google Bard also doesn’t support user accounts that belong to people who are under 18 years old.

You will have to sign in with a personal Google account to join the experimental version. If you don’t have one, you can create one for free. To change Google accounts, use the profile button at the top-right corner of the Google Bard page.

How to Use Google Bard

Once you have access to Google Bard, you can visit the Google Bard website at bard.google.com to use it. You will have to sign in with the Google account that’s been given access to Google Bard.

Google Bard provides a simple interface with a chat window and a place to type your prompts, just like ChatGPT or Bing’s AI Chat. You can ask it questions or give it instructions. You can also tap the microphone button to speak your question or instruction rather than typing it. Everything you type or say to it is called a “prompt.”

Bard will also suggest prompts to demonstrate how it works, like “Draft a packing list for my weekend fishing and camping trip.”

In the menu on the left side of the Google Bard page, you’ll find options for “Reset chat” to reset the Bard chat conversion, “Bard Activity” for controlling the saved Bard chatbot activity associated with your Google account, and a “FAQ” button that takes you to the Google Bard FAQ.

Google Bard lets you click a “View other drafts” option to see other possible responses to your prompt.

Other buttons let you give a thumbs up or thumbs down to a response—important feedback for Google. You can also get a new response (that’s the refresh button) or click “Google it” and get traditional search results for a topic.

Like all large language models (LLMs), Google Bard isn’t perfect and may have problems. Google shows a message saying, “Bard may display inaccurate or offensive information that doesn’t represent Google’s views.” Unlike Bing’s AI Chat, Bard does not clearly cite the web pages it gets data from.

Does Google Bard Have an App?

Google Bard does not have an official app as of its release on March 21, 2023. However, you can access the official bard.google.com website in a web browser on your phone.

We’ll continue updating this piece with more information as Google improves Google Bard, adds new features, and integrates it with new services. For example, Google has announced plans to add AI writing features to Google Docs and Gmail.

Microsoft announced the new Bing Image Creator the same day Google released Bard to the public.

