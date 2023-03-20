8BitDo makes some of the best gaming controllers available, especially for mobile and multi-platform gaming. However, compatibility with Apple devices has been rocky, which 8BitDo is now improving.

8BitDo announced that some of its controllers are now “officially compatible with Apple,” including iPads, iPhones, Mac computers, and Apple TV boxes. Right now, the list includes the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller 2.4G, 8BitDo Pro 2, 8BitDo SN30 Pro+, 8BitDo Pro, 8BitDo SN30 Pro for Android, and 8Bitdo Lite SE. The wired version of the 8BitDo Pro 2 is our pick for the best budget controller.

Annoyingly, the new Apple support isn’t exactly plug-and-play. You need iOS 16.3 or later on an iPhone, iPadOS 16.3 or later on iPad, or macOS 13.2 or later on a Mac. You also need to update your controller to the latest available firmware from 8BitDo’s support site. The official upgrade tool can be run on a Windows PC or Mac. It’s possible that models sold a few months from now might have the updated firmware pre-installed from the factory.

Some 8BitDo controllers already had limited support for Apple devices, with a designated Apple mode (depending on the model), but there was sometimes input latency or other connection issues. Apple overhauled support for controllers with iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura, which already improved 8BitDo controllers for some people, but the new official firmware should make the experience even better.