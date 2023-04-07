Harness the power of your voice to increase productivity and efficiency with Dragon Legal software from Nuance. Its advanced features make it ideal for busy law firms and legal departments. Their speech recognition solution will save you time on everyday tasks, freeing you up to take your legal practice to the next level.

Accomplish More in Less Time With Dragon Legal

Streamline your workflow with Nuance’s Dragon Legal 16 software. Its specialized legal vocabulary is equipped with over 400 million words and phrases commonly used in the legal field to deliver transcriptions with up to 99% accuracy. Whether you use dictation devices or smartphones, Dragon Legal can quickly and easily transcribe audio recordings and convert them into text. Its customizable settings also allow you to automate repetitive tasks by creating customized voice commands and macros. You’ll be able to command and control your computer with your voice, making it easier to complete daily projects while enjoying maximum flexibility.

Dragon Legal offers a wide range of compatibility and can be used with various legal software applications, so you can continue dictating into your preferred program. Its advanced machine-learning algorithms will adapt to your voice to improve the software’s accuracy with each use. You can also rest assured that every dictation and transcription is private and secure, thanks to Dragon Legal’s enhanced security features, such as user authentication controls, secure cloud-based storage options, and speech file encryption. With superior security, accuracy, and transcription capabilities, it’s no wonder why Nuance’s Dragon Legal software is used by legal professionals all over the world.

Lay Down the Law With Dragon Legal

With innovative features catered to the legal field, Nuance’s Dragon Legal software can help your practice become more productive with less effort. Its customizable settings, powerful transcription capabilities, and extensive legal vocabulary make it an ideal speech recognition solution for legal professionals. See how it can improve your firm’s efficiency today and pay only $150 ($274 off) for the US PowerMic Bundle when purchased with Dragon Legal or Professional. You can also use code USB2023FREE to get a free USB headset when you purchase the Dragon Legal or Professional software on its own. Nuance is so sure you’ll appreciate Dragon Legal’s range of features and benefits, they’re offering a 30-day money-back guarantee with every purchase.