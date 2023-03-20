Plex has streaming apps on nearly every imaginable platform, from smartphones to desktops to game consoles. However, it’s now leaving one device: the PlayStation 3.

Plex announced in a forum post that the Plex app for PlayStation 3 “will no longer be available” as of March 24, 2023. The company said, “We originally announced that the app was deprecated and no longer being actively supported almost 6 years ago. While the app hasn’t received any new features since then, it has remained available to use until now. That will no longer be the case after 2023-03-24.”

Plex released apps for the PlayStation 3 and 4 simultaneously in December 2014, two months after apps became available for the Xbox 360 and Xbox One. That was already well into the PS3’s decline, as the console first arrived in 2006 and was succeeded by the PS4 in 2013, but plenty of people were still using the PS3 at that time. In April 2017, Plex stopped updating the PS3 app, but it remained functional and available for download.

Plex recommends that people switch to a Google Chromecast, Roku, or Amazon Fire TV stick to continue using Plex. The app is also still available on the PlayStation 4 and 5. Plex for the Xbox 360 is also sticking around, though it’s not clear how much longer that will last.

The news about the PS3 app comes as Plex is also dropping support for older platforms in the Plex Media Server. Even streaming services need to do spring cleaning, apparently.