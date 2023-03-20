Get the latest, greatest smartphone in Samsung’s mobile ecosystem at a heavy discount through this special flash sale. Available today, March 20th, you can take home the Galaxy S23 Ultra for as little as $449.99 (63% off) with trade-in, along with its robust bounty of features, and save an additional 30% on Samsung Care+ protection.
Update: We previously reported that the S23 Ultra was on sale for $449.99 without trade-in, when in fact, the S23 Ultra was available for $689 without trade-in. Shortly after updating the article with this information, the $689 price expired, and the only offer available now is $449.99 with trade-in. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Featured among our list of best phones of 2023, the S23 Ultra is a mobile powerhouse, earning praise for being a worthy successor to last year’s flagship. Though you can walk away with an S23 Ultra at a very low price, you still get brilliant features like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 12GB RAM, 45W wired charging speed, and the vivid 6.8-inch AMOLED X2 slightly curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. If you take advantage of the 30% off Samsung Care+, you’ll also receive theft and loss protection, unlimited repairs even for accidental drops and spills, and enhanced security with Knox Guard.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra | $449.99 (63% Off With Trade-in) | Samsung
One of the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s shining achievements is its cameras, which work together to capture your most important moments in top quality. Enjoy up to 10MP at 10X optical zoom and 200MP wide images with the rear camera and up to 12MP using the front camera. You can do all of this while taking advantage of the power and longevity afforded by its massive 5000mAh battery, which can last all day and be charged back to 100% in no time.
The S23 Ultra is ripe with features to tinker with, from the intelligent scene optimizer to the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. If you need more performance, the phone is also available with 12GB RAM and can be purchased with 256, 512, and 1TB storage options. Your new S23 Ultra also comes with the S Pen, which makes using the phone more capable and comfortable, especially for more tedious tasks.
Today only, grab your new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starting at $449 (63% off) with trade-in, save an extra 30% on Samsung Care+, and take advantage of one of the best deals offered on this device since it launched in February.
Galaxy S23 Ultra Flash Sale
Samsung's powerful Galaxy S23 Ultra is a mimic of the S22 in all the best ways, with a Snapdragon processor and up to 1TB of storage.
