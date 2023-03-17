If you’re looking for alternatives to traditional carriers, Google Fi is probably one of the best options. Google is so confident of it, that it’ll now let you try it out for free.

Google has announced that it’s testing a trial that will let people try out Google Fi service for up to 7 days. Once you sign up, you can download a Fi eSIM to your smartphone, and that’s it. You’ll get unlimited calls, texts, spam call blocking, and a built-in VPN, as well as, of course, unlimited data (full-speed until you reach 10GB, then it’s capped). If you’re happy with the service, after 7 days, Fi will start charging you $50 a month for the Simply Unlimited plan. And if you don’t like it, you can just cancel the service before the 7-day period ends.

It’s a great way to let people experience what the service is like, and whether it can fit their needs, before committing to a long-term relationship with the network provider. Other carriers, like T-Mobile, have rolled out similar trials through initiatives like Network Pass. In the case of Fi, not being a traditional carrier/MVNO, it might need to try harder to convince potential customers, and this is a great way to do so.

The Fi trial is currently available as a “beta experience,” and you’ll be able to see if you can check it out by going to the Google Fi website. There’s no timeline yet for when everyone will be able to access it.