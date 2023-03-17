Plex allows you to host your own collection of movies, shows, and music for streaming on all your devices, like a self-hosted Netflix or Spotify. Plex Pass is required for some features, but now you can get lifetime access at a discount.

Plex does have limited free access (mostly for its own ad-supported content), but most of Plex’s best functionality requires Plex Pass. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, the price of a lifetime Plex Pass has been dropped to $95.99, a 20% discount from the usual price. A lifetime pass gives you all Plex features without any recurring subscriptions.

Lifetime Plex Pass You can unlock all of Plex's best features without a recurring subscription with a lifetime Plex Pass. Enter code LUCKYDAY23 at checkout to get the discounted price. The sale ends after March 17.

Plex Pass gives you access to the Plexamp and Plex Dash applications, lyrics when playing music, skipping intros in TV episodes in your personal library, more music features like Loudness Leveling, hardware-accelerated streaming and transcoding, and DVR recording if you set up Plex live TV. Plex Pass also removes the need for in-app purchases in the mobile apps for streaming from a personal server. Plex has a full support article with all the benefits.

If you already have a Plex server, and you know you want to keep using it, Plex Pass is a no-brainer. It saves you from paying a per-device unlock on any mobile devices, and also gives you access to Plex’s best features.

The discount ends at 11:59 PM Pacific Time on March 17, 2023.