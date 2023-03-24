A Discord token is a your unique alphanumeric identifier that validates any actions you make with Discord's servers. You can find it using the web version of Discord and your browser's developer tools.

You’ll need to perform a few web browser tricks to reveal your Discord token, and for good reason. Don’t disclose your Discord token to anyone else, since anyone can log in to your account if they have it.

What Is a Discord Token?

Your Discord token is an alphanumeric string that acts as both your username and password to verify your identity with Discord. Every action you perform on Discord is authorized using this token, which is created when you first create your account (and regenerated when you change your password).

Warning: Guard this token carefully, and do not give it to anyone unless you explicitly trust them or know exactly why they need it. If anyone discovers your token, they can use it to log in as you, gaining access to any servers you own and accessing any servers you happen to be a part of.

Be careful if anyone asks you to follow the steps below, especially if you don’t know or trust them.

How to Get Your Discord Token

You can get your Discord token using a desktop web browser that grants you access to developer tools. First, head to Discord.com in your browser and log in as usual. With Discord open, launch your browser’s Developer tools.

The keyboard shortcut for this is commonly Ctrl+Shift+I (on Windows) or Command+Option+I on a Mac. You can also access these tools using the menu at the top of your browser window.

For example, in Chrome click on the three-dots menu, then More Tools > Developer Tools. In Microsoft Edge and other Chromium-based browsers, you’ll find the menu option in the same place.

In Firefox head to Tools > Browser Tools > Web Developer Tools. In Safari head to Develop > Show Web Inspector (you’ll need to enable “Show Develop menu in menu bar” under Preferences > Advanced first.)

With this menu open, click on the Network tab, then refresh the web page using F5 on a Windows PC or Command+R on a Mac (alternatively, use the refresh button at the top of the window).

Now, in the “Filter” text field at the top of the developer tools panel, enter /api to filter by result, then click on “library” (it may include a country code) followed by the “Headers” tab. Scroll down until you see the “Authorization” field under the “Request” heading, where you’ll find a string of letters and numbers.

Congratulations, you’ve just discovered your Discord token. Now guard it with your life!

Watch Out for Discord Token Grabbers

Malicious actors can use Discord token checker tools to hijack your account and worse. Discord token grabbers are small scripts designed to steal Discord tokens and other personal identifying information about a victim. This can include your phone number, IP address, hardware information like which graphics card you have, and more. They’re available for download all over the web and are relatively easy to set up and use.

Token grabbers must be set up by a server owner, usually via a webhook. This type of integration is typically used within Discord to send information between web apps but may also be used for nefarious purposes. Most of the time, users attempting to use token grabbers will create servers specifically for this purpose.

Your number one defense against this attack is to not accept random file transfers (or other downloads) from random users. For the grabber to work, you’ll need to execute code on your device, so be careful if anyone sends you a file asking you to “test something” or “try out this game” since there’s a good chance they’re trying to steal your information.

How to Change your Discord Token

You can change your Discord token by changing your password. You can do this by opening Discord and accessing your User Settings. You’ll find this on the web and desktop versions of Discord under the “cog” button next to your username. On mobile versions, tap on the “User” tab at the bottom of the screen.

With User Settings open, head to My Account > Change Password and follow the steps. Once you have changed your password, your Discord token will be regenerated. You’ll need to follow the steps above to find it again.

How to Log In With a Discord Token

You can log in to the Discord web app using your token. There also exist Discord token login extensions for browsers like Chrome that promise to simplify the process, but we’d strongly recommend against using these. The instructions below are easy enough to follow, and extensions could expose your token to third parties.

To log in using your token on the web, you’ll first need to copy your token using the steps above. Next, go to Discord.com in a web browser and click “Login” in the top-right corner of the page.

Next, launch your web browser’s developer tools (you can use Ctrl+Shift+I on Windows or Command+Option+I on a Mac). Click on the “Console” tab when it appears.

At the bottom of this area you’ll find a text field into which you can type and paste commands. We’ll use this to log in. Now, copy the following code but replace “YOUR TOKEN” with the Discord token that you made a note of earlier.

function login(token) { setInterval(() => { document.body.appendChild(document.createElement `iframe`).contentWindow.localStorage.token = `"${token}"` }, 50); setTimeout(() => { location.reload(); }, 2500); } login('YOUR TOKEN')

Now paste the amended code into the text field at the bottom of the console tab in your browser’s developer tools. Hit Enter, wait for a second, and you should be logged in.

Remember that anyone can do this if they get access to your token, so guard it carefully.

How to Get a Discord Bot Token

You can find a Discord bot token, which works in much the same way—but for a bot—under the Discord Developer Portal. This depends on you already having a bot on your Discord server. You’ll need to select the Application in which you have a bot installed, then click “Bot” in the sidebar on the left-hand side of the page.

You can only view your token after you have generated a bot by regenerating it. Click “Reset Token” to reset and create a new token.

