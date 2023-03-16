YouTube TV started out at just $35 per month when it was first introduced in 2017, but it has gradually climbed in price over the years. It’s now becoming even more expensive.

YouTube TV announced another price hike today, which is pushing the service from $64.99 per month to $72.99 per month. New subscribers will see the updated price starting today, while existing members will have until April 18. Google said the price hike was required “as content costs have risen and we continue to invest in our quality of service.”

The last price increase was in 2020, when YouTube TV jumped from $49/mo to $65/mo. However, that increase happened alongside the introduction of channels from ViacomCBS (now Paramount Global). That added Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, TV Land, and other networks to the service, helping justify the price increase — for people who wanted the new channels, at least. YouTube TV did recently add the NFL Sunday Ticket, but also lost the MLB Network.

Many TV streaming services have shot up in price recently, including Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and others, as large media groups push for more lucrative distribution deals. Depending on which networks and sports you’re interested in, traditional cable providers might be more affordable at this point. You might even be happy with just a TV antenna, which does not require a monthly subscription.

The bright side is that YouTube is lowering the cost of the 4K Plus add-on, which provides 4K streaming, unlimited concurrent streams at home, and the option to view DVR recordings offline for some content. It used to cost an extra $19.99/mo, but now will only be $9.99/mo.