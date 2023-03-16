Minecraft, or at least one edition of it, is available on nearly every desktop, mobile, and console platform. Chromebooks have been (partially) missing from that list, and that’s finally changing.

Mojang Studios announced an early access version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition for Chromebooks, with full cross-device play with Bedrock Edition on other platforms — Android, iPhone, game consoles, Bedrock on PC, and so on. It also has access to the Minecraft Marketplace, and compatibility with Realms servers. The new edition appears to just be the Android version optimized for keyboard and mouse support, since it’s distributed through the Google Play Store.

It was already possible to play the Java Edition of Minecraft on Chromebooks through the optional Linux container on Chrome OS, but that version only has cross-play with the Java Edition on Windows, Mac, and other Linux PCs. You couldn’t join a world with friends on console or mobile, or use the other features only available in Bedrock Edition.

The new Chromebook version requires Chrome OS 111 or later, a 64-bit x86 or ARM processor, at least 4 GB RAM, and at least 1 GB of storage to install the game. Mojang also says you’ll need an Intel Celeron N4500, Intel i3-7130U, Mediatek MT8183, Qualcomm SC7180 or better chipset to run the game.

Even though the Chromebook version isn’t much different than the existing Android version, it will cost more than the Android game. Mojang will sell the Android and Chromebook versions together for $19.99, or if you already have the Android version, you have to upgrade for $13. The base Android version will remain at $6.99. It will also require a Microsoft account to play.

The game is currently restricted to a handful of Chromebook models, but should be more widely available once the testing period is over. You can check if you have access from the Google Play Store.