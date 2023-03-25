To upload reels from your computer, visit Instagram.com in your preferred web browser, sign in to your account, select "Create" on the left, choose "Select From Computer," and select your video file. You'll have the option to trim or crop the video before uploading it as a reel.

Have you made an Instagram Reel video on your computer and don’t want to transfer it to your phone to then upload it to the site? Don’t worry, there’s a way to upload Reels to Instagram directly from your Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook computer. Here’s how to do just that.

Can You Make an Instagram Reel From a Desktop?

Instagram does let you upload videos using the desktop version of its website and will automatically convert the video into a reel. However, there are some limitations.

Unlike the Instagram mobile app, the desktop version of Instagram doesn’t let you add a music track from Instagram’s built-in audio repository while uploading. You’ll have to stick to your video’s original audio or edit the video and add the music of your choice to it before uploading it to Instagram.

You also won’t be able to add stickers, text, or any of the other visual effects you can on the mobile Instagram app. At the time of writing, you’re limited to only cropping, trimming, and selecting a cover photo for each reel you make.

How to Post Instagram Reels From a PC

To add Reels to Instagram from your desktop, launch your favorite web browser on your computer and open Instagram.com. On the site, log in to your account.

After you’ve logged in, from Instagram’s left sidebar, choose “Create.”

You’ll see a “Create New Post” window. Here, choose “Select From Computer.”

You’ll see your computer’s standard “Open” window. Here, navigate to the folder where you’ve saved your Reel video, and double-click the file to upload it to Instagram.

Instagram will now offer the option to crop your video. Do so if you’d like, then in the top-right corner, select “Next.”

You’ll arrive on the “Edit” screen. Here, in the “Cover Photo” section, either choose a part of your video or select an existing image from your computer to make it your Reel’s thumbnail.

Then, in the “Trim” section, cut the parts of your video if you’d like. To keep your video’s audio, ensure the “Sound On” option is enabled.

When you’re done configuring those options, in the window’s top-right corner, select “Next.”

A “New Reel” screen will open. Here, on the right pane, add a description to your Reel using the “Write a Caption” box. Then, use the various options to add a location, alt text, and hide or disable comments on your Reel.

When those options are configured, in your screen’s top-right corner, click “Share.”

Instagram will upload your Reel and add it to your account. You’re all set.

