You can stream UFC 286's main card for an extra fee only on ESPN+, which is included with the Disney Bundle. Preliminary bouts will stream on UFC Fight Pass as well as on ESPN2, which is available with many live-TV streaming subscriptions.

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman face off for the third time at UFC 286, broadcast from London’s O2 Arena on March 18, 2023, at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. Here’s how and where to stream it live.

How to Stream UFC 286 Live in the United States

UFC 286’s main card streams exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. The broadcast is available for an additional $79.99 for current subscribers to ESPN+ ($9.99 per month or $99.99 per year) or the Disney Bundle (featuring ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for $12.99+ per month). New subscribers can get a year of ESPN+ along with UFC 286 for $124.98.

Watch on ESPN+

Usman will challenge current champion Edwards for the welterweight title, in the pair’s third match-up. Each fighter has won one of their two previous bouts, making this a tie-breaker as well as a championship. The UFC 286 main card also includes a lightweight bout between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev, a welterweight bout between Gunnar Nelson and Bryan Barberena, a women’s flyweight bout between Jennifer Maia and Casey O’Neill, and a middleweight bout between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze.

All subscribers to ESPN+ and the Disney Bundle can stream UFC 286’s preliminary bouts starting at 3 p.m. ET /  12 p.m. PT. The preliminary bouts will also air on ESPN2, which is available via live-TV streaming services including DirecTV Stream ($74.99+ per month after a five-day free trial), Fubo TV ($74.99+ per month after a three-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV ($69.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), Sling TV ($40+ per month), Vidgo ($64.95+ per month), and YouTube TV ($64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial).

The early preliminary bouts stream on UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 per year) at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to stream UFC 286 on ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, or a live-TV streaming service, your best option is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream UFC 286 on its designated platforms.

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best VPN for streaming. It’s a quick and easy way to watch UFC 286 wherever you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

  1. Download ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server located in the United States.
  3. Head to ESPN+ to purchase the main card broadcast, or sign in to your ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, or live-TV streaming account to watch the preliminary bouts. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after watching UFC 286.

