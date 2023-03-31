Increase your productivity and streamline your workflow with advanced speech recognition solutions from Nuance. Their software and microphone options provide optimal accuracy and fast response times, enabling more than 1 million active users to harness the power of their voice and boost their efficiency.

Streamline Your Workflow With Dragon Professional

Dragon by Nuance is a premium speech recognition solution with more than two decades of continuous development designed to meet the needs of the most demanding users. With Nuance Dragon Professional 16 software, you can accomplish your daily tasks with greater efficiency while spending up to ⅓ less time actually doing them. Its advanced voice recognition technology and intuitive interface make it highly accurate and easy to customize and use. You’ll be able to dictate documents, emails, spreadsheets, and presentations with a delivery of up to 99% accuracy, even in noisy environments. Dragon’s advanced speech recognition provides results right out of the box with zero training necessary.

Dragon Professional software allows you to customize words and commands, and automate repetitive tasks, saving you time while increasing your productivity. It offers a personalized, voice-driven experience by learning the words and phrases you use most often. You’ll be able to talk at normal speeds and instantly see your words appear on-screen, thanks to Dragon’s fast response time and minimal latency. You can enhance dictation accuracy even further with Nuance’s optional advanced training and document analysis services.

As a professional, you’ll appreciate the powerful speech recognition that Dragon Professional 16 brings to your daily tasks. It’s optimized for Windows 11 and can be used with other popular applications, such as Microsoft Office and Google Docs. The interface is user-friendly, and you can add even more convenience to your experience with Nuance PowerMic. The ergonomic handheld microphone offers advanced noise cancelation, making the voice recording process even faster and easier. It allows you to rapidly navigate on-screen templates and standard reports, reducing the need to move between the microphone, mouse, and keyboard.

Let Nuance Help You Create Documents With Ease

Now that you know all about Nuance’s professional speech recognition solutions, integrate them into your workflow with these special offers. Our US-based readers can get a US PowerMic bundle for only $150 ($274 off) when purchased with Dragon Professional or Legal software. Readers in the United Kingdom and Germany can also enjoy similar savings, with the UK PowerMic bundle coming in at £129.99 (£92.01 off) and the DE PowerMic bundle for €149 (€109 off), also when paired with Dragon Professional or Legal software. If you’d rather get Dragon Professional 16 on its own, you can use code USB2023FREE to get a free USB headset. All purchases come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you have nothing to lose when testing how well Nuance’s software works for you.