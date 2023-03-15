Google’s Fitbit products are great, but many of its best features are locked behind a paywall. Still, Google is slowly but surely rolling them out to everyone. The latest feature to roll out to free users is an expansion of the Health Metrics Dashboard, which will now show more key info about you.

Google has announced as part of its latest health-related announcements a few key improvements to its Health Metrics Dashboard experience. Now, the app on your phone will show you both historical and current data on things like your breathing rate, heart rate variability, and resting heart rate, as well as oxygen (SpO2) saturation and skin temperature.

Google

With this, Fitbit is becoming a comprehensive tool, even for non-paying users, for checking your current fitness/health state, going more in-depth than some other smartwatches. However, it does come as Fitbit is removing community adventures, challenges, and open groups.

Remember that the Fitbit app is not only compatible with Fitbit bands and watches, but also with the Google Pixel Watch, Google’s first and latest Wear OS smartwatch. So if you have one, you can take advantage of this and many other features currently offered by Fitbit.

Make sure to download the app if you want to check all of this out.