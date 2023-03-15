Keeping your Windows computer updated is crucial to keep yourself, and your files, safe from attackers. Case in point — Microsoft released a boatload of security fixes on its latest Patch Tuesday, including two zero-day vulnerabilities that have been exploited in the wild.

Microsoft’s latest security patches for Windows 11 and Windows 10 have been released, and they’re packing a lot. The most important fixes, though, are two zero-day vulnerabilities that were being exploited by malicious actors, as they were allowing for remote execution of code and elevation of privileges. One of these vulnerabilities was being exploited by STRONTIUM, a hacking group sponsored by the Russian government, while the other was being used by the Magniber ransomware to get through Windows’ defenses.

If you want to check the full list of which vulnerabilities were fixed, Bleeping Computer goes into deep detail on everything Microsoft is fixing this time around, which you can find at the source link below. It’s a total of 83 flaws with varying degrees of severity.

Make sure to download the latest updates to your PC if you want to defend your computer against these new issues.