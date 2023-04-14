What to Look for in a Steam Deck Dock

Valve’s Steam Deck is a relatively new product, but that hasn’t stopped companies from churning out an impressive number of Steam Deck docks. These nifty gadgets give you an easy way to connect your handheld to an external monitor and peripherals; some even let you use a wired internet connection. They’re incredibly useful, but several aspects must be considered before adding one to your game room.

The most obvious consideration is compatibility. Most Steam Deck docks offer HDMI and USB ports. Some add DisplayPort, ethernet, and additional USB inputs. If you’re using HDMI cables for your monitor, then you’ll probably be safe regardless of which dock you pick. But if you need to connect a DisplayPort cable or want the benefits of a wired internet connection, your choices become a bit more limited.

You’ll also want to consider if you’re okay with popping your Steam Deck in and out of a protective case to connect it to a dock. Wrapping your Steam Deck in a protective case is a smart idea. After all, there’s nothing worse than a tiny accident destroying a $400+ investment. Unfortunately, most docks don’t support Steam Deck cases.

Most docks are tailor-made to the specifications of an unadorned Steam Deck, and it’s simply impossible to squeeze a cased-Steam Deck into most docks. If this is a dealbreaker, consider opting for a USB-C hub, which functions like a standard dock but with wider support for Switch Decks of all sizes.

Once you’ve considered the above topics and put together a budget, you have everything you need to make a smart purchase. But if the prospect of sifting through dozens of docks seems daunting, we’ve compiled a short list of the best Steam Deck docks. They fit all budgets and use cases, so something is bound to catch your eye.

Best Steam Deck Dock Overall: JSAUX Docking Station

Supports 100W power delivery ✓ Available with additional SSD storage Cons ✗ Not as sleek as higher-priced docks

Looking for a Steam Deck dock that is affordable and works great? The JSAUX Docking Station is one of the best docks you can buy right now.

Despite a price tag that rivals everything on this list (or is considerably lower), the Docking Station has heaps of functionality. Along with HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, you’ll also get a handful of USB ports and support for ethernet. Ethernet and DisplayPort inputs are a big win, as most docks in this price range tend to drop the features to hit a lower price.

There’s nothing major to complain about with the Docking Station. Its design isn’t all that exciting as a black and silver rectangle, but that’s a small knock on an otherwise stellar product. And since the dock will be covered up with a Steam Deck most of the time, nothing should dissuade you from taking a closer look.

If you want something more impressive, consider checking out the JSAUX M.2 Docking Station. It’s more expensive, but it also lets you install an SSD for additional storage.

Pros ✓ Low price

Low price ✓ Five ports for HDMI and USB

Five ports for HDMI and USB ✓ Supports 4K resolution at 60Hz Cons ✗ Lacks ethernet port and DisplayPort

While you can find Steam Deck docks cheaper than the iVoler Docking Station, none of them come close to matching the versatility of this powerful little device. It makes a few trade-offs to reach a price tag under $35, but it’s a great option for gamers who need the basics.

The biggest downside to iVoler’s dock is its lack of an ethernet port and DisplayPort input. But aside from those omissions, it offers everything you’ll need to game on the big screen—including multiple USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, and a USB-C port. Better yet, it supports 4K visuals at 60Hz, allowing your games to look great on your external monitor.

This dock also boasts a surprisingly great design, with all its ports on the back of the device (putting them out of sight) and a sleek black paint scheme. It even works with other USB-C devices (such as tablets and smartphones), providing added versatility when not gaming on Steam Deck.

Pros ✓ Simple design

Simple design ✓ Official Valve product

Official Valve product ✓ HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB outlets Cons ✗ Expensive

Expensive ✗ Delivery can take up to two weeks

It’s a bit expensive, but the official Steam Deck Docking Station from Valve is one of the best ways to get your game on the big screen. Since it’s designed by the same team that built the Steam Deck, it works flawlessly without any tinkering or additional setup.

One of the Steam Deck Docking Station’s big selling points is its many ports. Located on the back of the device for easy cable management, you’ll find an HDMI 2.0 input, DisplayPort input, three USB-A ports, and an ethernet port. There’s also a USB-C passthrough input with an included power supply. That’s more connectivity than most Steam Deck docks, making it a great option.

Inventory for both Steam Deck and the official Steam Deck Docking Station is much better today than at launch, but Valve notes that it could still take the Docking Station up to two weeks to be delivered. That shouldn’t be a dealbreaker, but when you consider most other products on this list can arrive in a matter of days, it’s something to consider.

Pros ✓ Slim, clip-on design

Slim, clip-on design ✓ Great price

Great price ✓ Good variety of ports Cons ✗ Ports located on top of device

Most docks sit on your desktop, waiting patiently to accommodate your handheld PC. That’s not the case with the NewQ Steam Deck Dock, which mounts on the back of your device, serving as both a kickstand and ultra-compact dock.

There’s not much else like the NewQ dock. As one of the few docks that mount directly to the back of your Steam Deck, the compact item is easy to bring with you on the road or fit on a cramped battle station. It’s noticeable while installed, though its matte black design does help provide a bit of camouflage.

Because of its tiny footprint, you won’t find as many inputs on this dock. Only a USB-C, two USB-A, and an HDMI port are available. It does support HDMI 2.0 and 4K resolutions at 60Hz, but the lack of ethernet and DisplayPort inputs could be a dealbreaker for some gamers.

You’ll also have to put up with some awkward cable positions, as the ports are located on the top of the unit and don’t hide them well. But if you’re looking for a reliable Steam Deck Dock that doesn’t take up much space, NewQ needs to be at the top of your list.

Pros ✓ Affordable

Affordable ✓ Compact design

Compact design ✓ USB, SD Card, and HDMI ports Cons ✗ No ethernet port

If you don’t mind opting for a product not designed specifically for Steam Deck, consider picking up a USB-C hub. And when it comes to those, few are as well-rounded as the Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub.

Despite its slim profile, the Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub provides many of the same features as a traditional Steam Deck dock. This includes multiple USB 3.0 and USB-C ports, an SD Card slot, and HDMI output. You’ll also benefit from its portable design, which makes it easy to toss in your backpack and hit the road.

As with the NewQ dock, this small footprint means a few ports are missing, such as Ethernet and DisplayPort. But if you’re one of the millions of gamers still using HDMI and the lack of a wired internet connection isn’t a dealbreaker, you can save a lot of cash (and space on your desk) by opting for Anker’s USB-C hub.

