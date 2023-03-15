Spring is just days away, and we’re ready to leave the cold weather behind with a fresh batch of hot new deals. This week, you can get a free trial of Setapp with access to 240+ powerful apps for iPhone, Mac, and iPad, plus all-time-low discounts on AirPods Pro, Samsung T7 SSDs, and more.

Try Setapp for Free for 30 Days

Make the most of your Mac, iPhone, and iPad with Setapp, a robust subscription service that unleashes the power of 240+ premium apps for one easy monthly payment. For a limited time, you can even try Setapp for 30 days, risk free, when you use the exclusive coupon code howtogeek at signup.

Your Mac is only as good as the apps it has installed, and with Setapp, there’s a lot you can do. From productivity, to finance, to creativity, to apps that you can even use on your iPhone and iPad, there are categories for nearly every type of app available. Drill down even further, and you’ll find powerful solutions to daily demands, like CleanMyMac X that can help keep your Mac running as smooth as the day you first got it, Ulysses that offers a clean and powerful writing environment for taking notes and writing documents, ClearVPN that protects your browsing habits from prying eyes, and tons more.

By themselves, these apps can cost you hundreds–if not thousands–of dollars in recurring fees, but with Setapp, you get access to them all for just $9.99 per month. Today, How-To Geek readers can try Setapp with access to 240+ Mac and iOS applications for 30 days for free by using the coupon code howtogeek at signup, no commitment necessary.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) For $199.99 ($49.01 Off)

They’re the best wireless earbuds on the market, and now they’re back down to their lowest price ever. The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) feature rich audio, effective noise cancelation, and a compelling spatial audio experience that puts you directly at the center of your music, movies, and podcasts. On top of that, the AirPods Pro and the included charging case are both water and sweat resistant, making them great for workouts and impromptu runs in the rain.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD Starting at $79.99 ($20 Off)

Samsung’s T7 portable SSDs are some of my favorite portable storage options on the market, and this week, they’re even more appealing than ever. For a limited time, the 1TB and 2TB versions of the T7 are both down to the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. Regardless of the storage size you choose, the T7 features 9.5x faster performance than a typical hard disk drive with read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, advanced thermal control to keep your storage running cool, and shock resistance from drops of up to six feet.

More Deals This Week

Never worry about where your next charge is coming from again with these discounts on wall chargers, extended battery packs, and more, some of which are down to their lowest prices ever.