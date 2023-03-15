You might think trackball mice are a thing of the past, but they’re actually a great alternative to traditional point-and-click options. If you’re in the market for one, you’re in luck because this week, How-To Geek is giving away a Kensington SlimBlade Pro TrackBall!

How-To Geek’s reviewer gave the Kensington SlimBlade Pro TrackBall a 7 out of 10 rating in their review:

If you’re tired of wearing down mousepads or needing to wrap your hand and wrist in a splint (carpal tunnel is no joke, folks), the Kensington SlimBlade Pro Trackball is a great way to add new life and convenience to something as simple as a computer mouse.

To enter the giveaway, click on the button below and sign up for the How-To Geek newsletter. That’s it! And if you’re already a subscriber, all you need to do is visit the page to be automatically entered to win.

RELATED: Kensington SlimBlade Pro TrackBall Review: An Ergonomic Mouse Alternative

The giveaway is open to anyone in the United States and is 18 years or older. A winner will be randomly selected at 12pm ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, and we’ll reach out by email to get their mailing address.