You might think trackball mice are a thing of the past, but they’re actually a great alternative to traditional point-and-click options. If you’re in the market for one, you’re in luck because this week, How-To Geek is giving away a Kensington SlimBlade Pro TrackBall!

How-To Geek’s reviewer gave the Kensington SlimBlade Pro TrackBall a 7 out of 10 rating in their review:

If you’re tired of wearing down mousepads or needing to wrap your hand and wrist in a splint (carpal tunnel is no joke, folks), the Kensington SlimBlade Pro Trackball is a great way to add new life and convenience to something as simple as a computer mouse.

To enter the giveaway, click on the button below and sign up for the How-To Geek newsletter. That’s it! And if you’re already a subscriber, all you need to do is visit the page to be automatically entered to win.

The giveaway is open to anyone in the United States and is 18 years or older. A winner will be randomly selected at 12pm ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, and we’ll reach out by email to get their mailing address.

