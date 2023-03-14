While Google Maps is fine for most commutes, the also-Google-owned Waze is a great choice for people who want to get to point A to point B in the shortest amount of time possible. Waze now works even better for driving around in an electric vehicle.

If you’re using Waze and you need to stop for a quick top-up, the app will now help you find charging stations within, or close to, your route. All you need to do is tell the app that you have an EV, and what plug type your car uses, and it will show you EV charging stations compatible with your car that are close to you. Like many other features in the Waze app, EV charger information is crowdsourced, with local Map Editors constantly reviewing and updating info so the app can tell you where you can charge your car.

With this feature, if you’re running low on battery and you need to stop to charge your car, you can do so without deviating from your current destination. The feature won’t show you nearby chargers, but rather chargers that are within your current route, or chargers that don’t require much of a deviation.

The feature is rolling out now, so make sure to check it out if you have an EV.